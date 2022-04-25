Haryana To Offer Free Booster Doses For All Adults

India has adminsitered over 187 crore vaccine doses so far.

After Delhi and Bihar, Haryana has announced that it will provide free COVID-19 booster doses to beneficiaries in the 18-59 age group at government vaccination centres, the state government said on Monday.

The move will cost taxpayers Rs 300 crore, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

The announcement comes amid a spurt in the number of infections in some parts of the country.

The administration of the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the 18-plus population through private vaccination centres had started across the country on April 10.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said that more than 187 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

With 2,541 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,60,086, while the active cases increased to 16,522, according to government data updated on Monday.

The number of deaths climbed to 5,22,223 with 30 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.