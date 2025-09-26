As Winter Looms, Pollution Body Takes Steps To Curb Stubble Burning

Aiming to eradicate stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, which is a major cause of pollution in the national capital in winter, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has launched flying squads to patrol districts that are hotspots and has also established a dedicated cell in Mohali to coordinate real-time action between Punjab and Haryana.

During review meetings on Thursday and Friday with officials from 23 Punjab and 22 Haryana districts, the CAQM, which is a central anti-pollution panel for Delhi and neighbouring states, outlined measures to enforce its directions 90 and 92, which deal with ensuring in-situ (on-field) and ex-situ (off-field) disposal of stubble without burning it - a process known as crop residue management (CRM)

While in-situ methods involve treating the stubble by chopping, mulching or shredding it to avoid burning and ensure nutrients are retained in the soil, ex-situ management includes moving the residue from the field and converting it to products like biogas, biofuel, compost or fodder.

The Commission directed Punjab to bridge gaps in CRM machinery availability and strengthen supply chains for surplus residue. Enhanced vigilance through the 'Parali Protection Force' with evening patrols was mandated to curb burning, alongside plans to address pest-infested and waterlogged areas after the state's worst floods in decades.

Punjab was also urged to accelerate the use of pellets from stubble for biomass co-firing in thermal power plants and promote straw-based power generation.

Haryana was instructed to address CRM machinery shortages, propose additional equipment, and coordinate stubble management across districts, with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board overseeing micro-level planning. The state's 'Parali Protection Force' will also conduct evening patrols to deter burning.

Farmers burning stubble will also face penalties and lose incentives.

Acknowledging both states' efforts, CAQM stressed that zero stubble burning is non-negotiable and said frequent reviews will be held to ensure compliance.