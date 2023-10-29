Haryana School Principal Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Charges: Officials

A police officer alleged principal used to "indulge in obscene acts" with students (Representational)

The principal of a government girls' school in Haryana's Jind district has been suspended over allegations of sexual harassment of students and a committee has been set up to look into the matter, officials said on Sunday.

A group of female students of the school had also reportedly recently shot off letters to the Prime Minister's Office and National Commission for Women detailing their ordeal, sources said.

The officials said the school principal was suspended by the Haryana government on October 27.

Besides, an inquiry committee has been formed to look into the allegations. It would be headed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of the area where the school falls.

District Education Officer and District Elementary Education officer will also be part of this committee and submit a report after probing the allegations, Jind Deputy Commissioner Mohd Imran Raza told news agency PTI over the phone on Sunday.

"Considering the seriousness of the allegations, I ordered the setting up of an inquiry committee," Mr Raza said.

Asked about the nature of allegations made by the girl students, Mr Raza said they have alleged that the principal used to "indulge in obscene acts" with them.

Speaking to PTI, Jind Additional Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar Vashishth said, "The accused principal was suspended on Friday after taking cognisance of the complaint of the girl students." Vashishth said the accused was suspended from his post as the "charges are very serious", adding that the allegation would be inquired and the government would decide the next step based on the investigation.

Sources said the girls, in their letter to the PMO and NCW, have alleged that the accused used to call them to his office and indulge in obscene acts. The principal also allegedly blackmailed the students by threatening to fail them in practical exams if they disclosed the matter to anyone.

The victims have stated in their complaint that they are willing to reveal everything about the principal if higher authorities from Delhi or Chandigarh come to meet them as they did not want any local teachers or staff members to be involved in the process, the sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)