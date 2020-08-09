Haryana Plans Libraries In Every Village With Computers, Exam Guides

The libraries will have computers and all books related to competitive exams, Haryana said.

The Haryana government says it wants to ensure students from villages don't have to travel to cities to prepare for competitive exams. To enable this, the government wants to open modern libraries in each village modelled after coaching centres, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday. All village panchayats have been asked to provide a room or two in their respective villages for the construction of a library by the state government, he said.

The libraries will have computers for online education of students and all books related to competitive exams. The cost of making the libraries in village chaupal or wherever the panchayat provides the room will be borne by the government, Mr Chautala said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that such a project had been needed for a long time for better education standards in rural areas and that he had been pushing for it since he became an MP and now Deputy Chief Minister. He said that as an MP, he had undertaken the construction of modern libraries in primary schools of his constituency and now as Deputy Chief Minister, he has initiated the same for Karsindhu village in Uchana constituency and also in Jind.

Mr Chautala also said that government will take many other steps in the coming months for improving education levels in rural areas. He said to change the basic structure of existing education level, we need to make full use of technology and the government is continuously working in this direction. He said that the state government is going to take steps in constructing model schools in each block on the pattern of central government model schools and also make primary schools bag-free.