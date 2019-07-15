Haryana Minister Anil Vij Calls Navjot Singh Sidhu A BJP Reject

Navjot Singh Sidhu said he submitted his resignation today. (File photo)

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has criticised Navjot Singh Sidhu over his resignation from the Punjab Cabinet, calling the Congress leader a rejection of the BJP.

"Sidhu has given his resignation to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who has resigned from the party himself. He is a rejected product of the BJP, why would we take back our own rejects," Mr Vij, the Haryana Minister of Health, Sports, Science and Technology, told news agency ANI.

Mr Sidhu, on Sunday, made his resignation public. "My letter to the Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019," he tweeted.

The cricketer-turned-politician sent his resignation to the Chief Minister of Punjab at his official residence today, ending speculations that ensued through the weekend following the announcement of his exit from Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet.

"Today I have sent my resignation to the Chief Minister Punjab, has been delivered at his official residence," Mr Sidhu wrote on Twitter.

Mr Sidhu had earlier submitted his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi instead of Amarinder Singh. It had remained unclear as to why the resignation was not sent to Mr Singh in the past one month.

"Someone who has been rejected from BJP cannot fit in any other party," Mr Vij added.

