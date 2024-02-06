Haryana Man Sent To 20-Year-Jail For Raping Teen Daughter In 2021

The court of Additional Sessions judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 (Representational)

A court here sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping his minor daughter in 2021, police said on Tuesday.

The court of Additional Sessions judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused.

Police said a complaint was filed at Nagina police station in 2021 that the man had raped his minor daughter after threatening to kill her.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said police.

Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of Nuh police, said the court sentenced the man to a 20-year jail term.

