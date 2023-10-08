Haryana Man Gets Death Sentence For Raping, Impregnating Minor Daughter

A man was found guilty of raping his own minor daughter and was sentenced to death. (Representational)

A man was found guilty of raping his own minor daughter and was sentenced to death by a Fast Track court in Haryana's Palwal on Saturday.

Advocate Harkesh Kumar while talking to media persons said that the case dates back to October 2020, when the victim had filed a complaint at the Women's Police Station in Palwal, and she informed in her complaint that her father had been sexually abusing her for the last three years.

"The accused was apprehended on October 3, 2020," said Advocate Kumar.

He further informed that the victim was four months pregnant at the time of FIR being lodged and she later on gave birth to a girl whose blood sample was taken and the DNA from the blood sample matched with that of the accused.

"The accused has been sentenced to death (to be hanged till death) by the court," said Advocate Kumar.

He further said, "A fine of Rs 15000 has also been imposed on the accused and the court has also awarded a compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh to the victim."

