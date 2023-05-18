Haryana Man Drowns 2 Children In Well As New Wife 'Didn't Like Them': Cops

The people who were around the spot rushed to rescue the children. (Representational)

A man allegedly drowned his two kids -- both aged under six -- in a well in Faridabad on Thursday as his second wife did not like them, police said.

A case of murder was registered against the 37-year-old Bhagat Singh, who originally hails from Palwal and is currently living in Shyam Colony in Sector 58, they said. The accused father was arrested within an hour of the incident, police added.

The children, a four-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, were from his first marriage. The first wife had died two years ago.

The accused told police that his second wife did not like the children so he killed them. He was living with his second wife and the two children. Police said they are questioning Singh.

The incident took place around 1 pm when Singh jumped into the 15-foot-deep well, located near Shagun Garden, along with the two kids. There was around 5 feet of water in the well where he pressed both the children under his feet in the water.

The people who were around the spot rushed to rescue the children. Two men, Dhirendra and Naseem, jumped into the well and pushed the accused to the side and pulled out the children with the help of others and rushed them to B K Hospital where doctors declared the minors brought dead.

"In the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that his first wife had died two years ago and from whom he had both these children. He got a second marriage with Asha and a quarrel started between him and his wife over these children. His second wife did not take care of the children properly and they fought frequently over the issue, so he killed them. The accused will be produced in a city court on Friday", said Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad Police, citing the FIR.

When contacted, DCP Narender Kadian said a murder case has been registered against Singh and he has been arrested. The role of his wife is also being probed and if she is found involved, she will also be arrested, the DCP said.

