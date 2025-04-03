Advertisement
Karnataka Man Kills Wife, Children. Then Dies By Suicide

The man has been identified as Santosh, though further details about the victims are not known yet.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Karnataka Man Kills Wife, Children. Then Dies By Suicide
Further investigations into the case are underway, police said.
Kalaburagi, Karnataka:

A man in Karnataka allegedly killed his wife, two children, then died by suicide, police said. The incident took place in a private apartment on Jewargi Road in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. 

The man has been identified as Santosh, though further details about the victims are not known yet. 

Visuals from the house show the bodies of the woman and two children - one who appears to be a toddler - sprawled on the floor and on the bed. 

Another photo shows Santosh hanging from a ceiling fan. 

Further investigations into the case are underway, police said. 

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

