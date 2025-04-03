Karnataka Man Kills Wife, Children. Then Dies By Suicide

A man in Karnataka allegedly killed his wife, two children, then died by suicide, police said. The incident took place in a private apartment on Jewargi Road in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

The man has been identified as Santosh, though further details about the victims are not known yet.

Visuals from the house show the bodies of the woman and two children - one who appears to be a toddler - sprawled on the floor and on the bed.

Another photo shows Santosh hanging from a ceiling fan.

Further investigations into the case are underway, police said.