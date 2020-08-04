Man Arrested With Drugs Worth Around Rs 1 Crore In Haryana: Police

The accused has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Bhawar, Sonipat. (Representational)

Sleuths of the Haryana Special Task Force on Monday arrested a man allegedly with 35 kg of charas and 5-kg opium being smuggled from Uttar Pradesh in a jeep, an official said.

The recovery was made near the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal toll plaza in Sonipat district by a Hisar STF team, a Haryana Police spokesperson said, adding that the seized drug cost around Rs 1 crore on the international market.

On receiving information in this regard, the STF team laid a trap. It signalled the jeep to stop near the toll plaza for checking. The inspection of the vehicle led to the seizure of 35 kg of charas and 5 kg of opium, the spokesperson said.

The accused has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Bhawar, Sonipat.

During preliminary interrogation, it was found that the accused had brought the contraband from Uttar Pradesh, he said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Rai police station in Sonipat, he added.