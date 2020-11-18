Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij, Volunteers For COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

The trial has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today said he had offered himself as a volunteer for an anti-COVID-19 vaccine trial that is set to begin in his state soon. Mr Vij, who is also the state's health and science and technology minister, made the announcement today on Twitter.

Trial for third phase of Covaxin a coronavirus vaccine product of Bhart Biotech to start in Haryana on 20th November. I have offered myself as first volunteer to get vaccinated . — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) November 18, 2020

Bharat Biotech on Monday announced the commencement of Phase III trials of COVAXIN, involving 26,000 volunteers across India. The trials will be conducted in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and will be the largest clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine in India, according to ANI. The trial has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India.

COVAXIN has been evaluated in about 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity data.

With a 32 per cent one-day jump in the number of new coronavirus infections, India has recorded 38,617 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to government data. India also saw 474 COVID-19-related deaths in this period, taking its overall fatalities up to 1,30,993. So far, the country has recorded a total of 89.12 lakh COVID-19 cases so far since the January outbreak.

Haryana alone has recorded over two lakh cases and more than 2,000 deaths till now.