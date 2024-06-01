Arvind Kejriwal Spreading Lies: Haryana Chief Minister On Supply Of Water

Mr Saini said the AAP government couldn't build proper infrastructure for water.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hit back at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amid the row over the water crisis in the national capital. He said the state is providing its complete quota of water to Delhi and the Aam Aadmi party government is "spreading lies" to hide its own "corruption."

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, chief minister Saini said, "Mr Kejriwal made this allegation earlier also. I want to ask him to pay less attention to corruption and more to development. Haryana is providing more water than was decided in the agreement made at the court's order. Haryana is providing more water than agreed."

"But just for their politics, for hiding their corruption, he (the Delhi chief minister) is spreading lies. This is the nature of Arvind Kejriwal," he added.

Taking a jibe at the Delhi government, Mr Saini said that the AAP government couldn't build proper infrastructure for water, as it was busy with "corruption."

"He (Mr Kejriwal) failed to build a proper water system because his full focus was on corruption...the court also slammed the Delhi government and said the Haryana government is providing their quota of water," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi continues to battle a severe water crisis amid rising temperatures in the National Capital.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi government approached the Supreme Court to get immediate additional water from neighbouring Haryana.

Delhi government in its plea said that it is constrained to file the petition on account of the acute shortage of water being faced by the people of Delhi, triggered by the ongoing severe heat conditions in North India, particularly in the national capital.

Several areas in Delhi, including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp area and the Geeta colony area are among those facing acute water shortages. In the blazing heat, people have to wait in long queues to fill buckets from water tankers.

The residents have complained that, despite submitting applications to the government regarding water shortage, their pleas go unnoticed.

The Haryana chief minister further said that they are probing the allegations of discrepancies and incidents of 'bogus voting' during polling in the state

He also said the whole report of BJP leaders who were allegedly working against the party's interest will be sent to the central leadership.

"We called a meeting with all the district in-charges yesterday, the other position holders, and other leaders. We are collecting all the information...whatever will be found, whoever has done the whole report will be sent to the central leadership. Whatever decision will be taken by them, will have to be followed by everyone," chief minister Saini said.

"The officers who have committed discrepancies, made attempts of bogus voting, tried to spoil the atmosphere. Whichever booths are found involved in this, we will take action against the involved officers," he added.

The 10 seats of Haryana voted on May 25 in the sixth phase of polling. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

