Haryana Elections 2019: 'People Saw BJP's Game Of Diverting Attention': Haryana Congress Leader

Haryana elections 2019: Congress's Kumari Selja said the party is confident on winning

Article 370 is not an issue in Haryana or among its people and can never become one there, the Congress's state unit chief Kumari Selja said on Sunday, asserting that the people have "seen through the BJP's game" of diverting attention from real issues.

A day ahead of voting for the Haryana assembly election, Ms Selja said she is confident that the Congress will form the next government in the state as there has been a "rapid change" on the ground in favour of the party.

"Haryana's people have seen through their (BJP's) game of diverting attention. They talked about Article 370, National Register of Citizens (NRC). But as of today, the BJP has not been able to change the narrative according to its own will. They tried but there are so many issues in Haryana. We raised those issues and people have responded to that," she said at a press conference in Delhi.

Ms Selja said the BJP knew its weakness in Haryana and from the very first day "tried to divert the attention of the people from real issues".

"Be it the PM (Narendra Modi) or other top BJP leaders or the Haryana chief minister, they did not talk about even one issue of Haryana because they know that they are on the back foot," she said.

"The people of Haryana said that first you should give your report and then ask for vote. They could not give a report and tried to divert attention continuously," she said.

On whether the Congress has been successful in countering the BJP's nationalism pitch in the assembly polls campaign, Ms Selja said there is nothing nationalistic about it and it was a "political issue" as far as the BJP is concerned.

"The people of Haryana have made up their mind and are not going to swallow this... People have seen through this game. (Article) 370 is not an issue in Haryana and when we got the feedback from the people from our state, this was certainly not an issue," the Haryana Congress chief said.

Top BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, have raised the issue in their poll speeches and hit out at the opposition over it.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.