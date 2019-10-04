Haryana Polls 2019: Bhupinder Hooda Declares Rifle, Revolver, Pistol Among Rs 15 Crore Assets

Haryana Election: Bhupinder Hooda owns immovable assets worth Rs 11.22 crore (File Photo)

Two-time Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda declared assets worth Rs 15.66 crore in his affidavit filed on Friday along with nomination papers, in which he also mentioned possessing a rifle, a revolver and a pistol.

Mr Hooda, who is the Haryana Congress legislature party leader, filed his nomination before the returning officer in Rohtak. He is the party candidate from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat. Hooda was accompanied by his family members, including wife Asha Hooda and son Deepender Singh Hooda.

Mr Hooda, 72, owns moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 4.44 crore and Rs 11.22 crore respectively, as per affidavit.

Among moveable assets, he has declared a revolver, a rifle and a pistol, each worth Rs 50,000.

Mr Hooda owns gold jewellery worth Rs 57.50 lakh, while his wife has precious metals worth Rs 1.03 crore, the affidavit stated.

He did his Bachelors of Legislative Law from the Delhi University in 1974. He has declared his profession as a agriculturalist, advocate and politician, and has shown his source of income as salary, rent, interest and agricultural income.

Meanwhile, Jannayak Janta Party leader and former MP Dushyant Chautala filed his nomination papers before the returning officer from the Uchana Kalan Assembly seat. He declared that his total assets are worth Rs 74.76 crore. It includes assets declared in the name of his wife and Hindu Undivided Family.

Mr Chautala, 31 has moveable and immoveable assets worth Rs 23.46 crore and Rs 51.30 crore respectively.

He also owns gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.55 crore, while his wife Meghna has gold and diamond items worth Rs 1.91 crore.

Having done LLM from the National Law University, Delhi, and Masters of Arts and Mass Communication from Hisar in 2018, Mr Chautala has declared business and agriculture as profession in the affidavit.

JJP candidate Naina Chautala, who is the mother of Dushyant Chautala, filed her nomination papers from the Badhra Assembly segment.

Ms Naina, 52, who is a graduate, has declared her total assets worth Rs 91.77 crore, which includes assets in the name of her husband Ajay Singh Chautala and Hindu Undivided Family.

She declared moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 30.39 crore and Rs 61.38 crore respectively.

BJP candidate from Faridabad seat, Narender Gupta, owns a Rolex gold watch worth Rs 22.50 lakh, which he has declared in his affidavit.

Mr Gupta, 59 has declared total assets worth Rs 58.57 crore, comprising assets in name of his wife and HUF.

His moveable and immoveable assets are worth Rs 30.77 crore and Rs 27.80 crore respectively.

