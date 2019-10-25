Haryana Election Results: Congress Or BJP? Haryana's Dushyant Chautala Says "Neither Untouchable"

Haryana election results: Dushyant Chautala's JJP won 10 seats.

Dushyant Chautala, who hopes to play kingmaker in Haryana after a fractured verdict that gave no party a majority, said today that the "key" to a stable government was still with his party.

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), with the "key" as its poll symbol, has 10 MLAs. But the ruling BJP, which emerged as the largest party and needs six MLAs for a majority, has been focusing on its pursuit of eight independent MLAs, one of them is the highly controversial Gopal Kanda.

"We haven't spoken to anyone, key still with JJP for stable government," said Dushyant Chautala, insisting that his party had taken "no decision on support to anyone yet".

On being pressed about his family's links with the BJP, he said: "Neither the BJP nor the Congress is untouchable for us."

Speaking after a national executive meeting of his party, the JJP chief said some members were in favour of a tie-up with the BJP and others wanted to support the Congress. "If somebody wants to be our partner on the issues that we fought this election and give us due respect, we will support them," Mr Chautala said.

The Congress reportedly reached out to the 31-year-old as the votes were being counted and the party seemed to be doing much better than its expectations. But the party ended up with 31 of Haryana's 90 seats, which means that just the JJP's support will not be enough for the Congress to form government.

The BJP, which ended up with 40 seats, needs the support of six more MLAs to take power. One of them, Gopal Kanda, pledged his unconditional support to the BJP saying all independent MLAs would back the ruling party.

But the BJP has been attacked by not just the Congress but also its own party leader Uma Bharti over the Gopal Kanda report.

Mr Chautala met his father Ajay Chautala at Delhi's Tihar jail today. Ajay Chautala is the older son of four-time Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president OP Chautala.

Mr Chautala split from the INLD after a split in the party and the Chautala family.

The INLD has ended up with just one seat, that of Abhay Chautala.

Dushyant Chautala campaigned for these polls with his great-grandfather Devi Lal, a former Deputy Prime Minister.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.