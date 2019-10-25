BJP To Do ''Jugaad'' In Haryana To Form Government: Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath said the BJP has been rejected by the people

Commenting on the results of the assembly polls in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that as the BJP has been rejected by the people, they will now do ''jugaad'' with other parties and independents to form the government.

"In Haryana, the BJP did not get a majority. BJP leaders should accept that they have been rejected by people. Now, they will do ''jugaad'' with other parties and independents. They will form the government, but people will not forget it," said Kamal Nath while addressing a presser.

The BJP won 40 seats in Haryana Assembly polls, the result of which was declared on Thursday, as compared to the 47 seats that the party had bagged in the last Assembly polls.

The BJP needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state. Congress logged victory on 31 seats, while JJP got 10 seats. INLD, which had won 19 seats in 2014 polls, could get just one seat, while others managed to grab eight seats.

