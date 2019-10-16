Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Will Support Dushyant Chautala's Party, Says Ex-Haryana Congress Chief Ashok Tanwar

Haryana Polls 2019: Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar to support Dushyant Chautala's JJP

Ex-Congress leader and party's former Haryana president Ashok Tanwar today said that he will support Dushyant Chautala-led Jananayak Janta Party.

Mr Tanwar grabbed headlines earlier this month after he protested outside Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution. He later resigned from the party.

"I left Congress with pain and now my workers want to support Dushyant, so I am doing so," he said at a press conference where Mr Chautala was also present.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21, when voting for the assembly election will take place.

Mr Tanwar announced his resignation on Twitter and posted a four-page letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi.

The former Haryana Congress chief said the reasons to quit the party were "well known" to all Congressmen and he took the decision after long deliberations with party workers and his supporters.



