Malls, restaurants and bars have been allowed to reopen with strict restrictions (Representational)

The Haryana government has extended the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state till June 14. However, as the Covid situation has shown signs of improvement, the government has allowed reopening of malls, restaurants and bars with strict restrictions.

Haryana's move to ease restrictions comes a day before Delhi is to begin its unlock process, as Covid cases continued to fall and the positivity rate also dipped.