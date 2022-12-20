Haryana Deputy Chief Minister's Convoy Car Meets With Fog-Related Accident

One commando of the convoy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A vehicle in the convoy of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met with an accident in Dhandhoor village due to heavy fog while headed to Sirsa from Hisar, official sources confirmed.

The accident took place late Monday. As per the sources, the deputy chief minister escaped unhurt.

A commando in the convoy received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The impacted vehicle was replaced.

