Haryana Couple, 3-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead At Home, Suicide Note Recovered

A couple and their 3-year-old daughter were found dead inside their home in Prem Nagar Colony in Haryana's Kurukshetra district, on Monday, police said. A suicide note was recovered from the house and is being examined.

Police said the family was under severe mental distress due to the child's prolonged illness. Preliminary investigation suggests the parents died by suicide and also took their daughter's life.

According to officials, the Subhash Mandi Police Post received information around 6:30 am that three people had allegedly hanged themselves inside a house in Prem Nagar Colony. Police rushed to the scene and found a man, a woman and a child hanging from a ceiling fan.

All three were brought down immediately and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

They have been identified as Jatinder Kumar (30), his wife Manju (28), and their daughter Advika. Jatinder Kumar worked with the Railway Mail Service.

Police said Jatinder's father, Mahendra Singh, a retired officer, had died around six months ago. The only surviving member of the immediate family is his mother, Bimla Devi. Jatinder also has a brother, Prateek, who live in Canada with his family.

Baljit Singh, Station House Officer of the Krishna Gate Police Station, said the bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

"We have recovered a suicide note from the scene, which is currently being examined.Further investigation is underway," he said.