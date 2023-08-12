Haryana Clashes: Muslim Body Praises Khaps, Sikhs For Promoting Harmony

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh. (File)

Days after the communal clashes in Haryana, prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday hailed the role of khap panchayats, social organisations, Sikhs and others who contributed towards building communal harmony.

In a statement, Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said khap panchayats have shown the path for making the country the cradle of peace and unity once again.

He praised the khap panchayats, social organisations, Sikhs and other people of Haryana, who promoted communal harmony during the crisis after clashes in Nuh and its neighboring areas that erupted on July 31.

They not only expressed complete solidarity and sympathy with the Muslims of Mewat, but also "exposed the conspiracies of the sectarian forces", Mr Madani said.

He said this has not only encouraged the "oppressed Muslims of Mewat but also foiled the dangerous conspiracy to accuse the community for creating an atmosphere of religious extremism".

But he alleged police were making "arrests of Muslim youths".

"Rallies are being held in the presence of the police in support of sectarian groups in which they are calling openly for an economic boycott of Muslims, but the ruling party is neither doing anything in the state nor in the Centre to stop this evil trend," Mr Madani said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, and then spread to Gurugram. Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that the violence in Nuh was the result of the failure of the BJP-JJP dispensation in the state.

