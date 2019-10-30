Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar Meets PM Narendra Modi In Delhi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met PM Narendra Modi at his official residence today

Manohar Lal Khattar, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second consecutive term three days ago, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday.

Mr Khattar, who is in the national capital since Tuesday, has already called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Mr Khattar and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held the first meeting of the state cabinet at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday and decided that the special session of the state assembly, where newly-elected members will take oath, will be held from November 4.

The Chief Minister had said that the cabinet would be expanded after the special session.



