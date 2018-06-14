Haryana Bans Construction Activities In NCR Districts For 2 Days

The pollution board also advised that no hot mix plants and stone crushers be operated (File)

In view of severe dust pollution, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) today issued advisory that no construction activities could be carried out for the next two days in districts falling under National Capital Region (NCR).

The HSPCB has also advised that no hot mix plants and stone crushers be operated for the next two days in the districts.

"Delhi and NCR areas and other parts of Haryana have been experiencing a very severe air pollution due to dust storm with PM2.5 level crossing even 500g/m3 and considerably higher PM10 values. These dust storms have been attributed to storm and the winds coming from the regions of Rajasthan and beyond. Meteorological Department has informed that similar conditions will continue to prevail for next few days," stated the advisory.

Taking cognizance of these facts, the Pollution Control Board has also issued an advisory to all the Deputy Commissioners and Municipal Commissioners of NCR districts of Haryana to ensure frequent sprinkling of water to help settle down the dust in all required places, to keep strict vigil on the garbage burning activities through deployment of special teams, increasing the frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads and identifying road stretches with the high dust generation for addressing the issues.

Haryana's Environment Minister Vipul Goel said that State Pollution Control Board has issued an advisory "that no construction activities be carried out for the next 48 hours and no Hot Mix Plants and Stone Crushers be operated for the next 48 hours, in NCR Districts of Haryana."

The Board has also requested the Health Department, Government of Haryana to issue an advisory to general public on the precautions to be taken during the dusty weather conditions.

They have also been requested to publicise the same through newspapers and electronic media, said Mr Goel.

He further said the Board was monitoring the pollution level and would advise further necessary steps in consultation with the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority and the Central Pollution Control Board.



