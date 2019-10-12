Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: State Congress Chief Expels 16 From Party For Contesting Against Official Nominees

16 from the Congress have been expelled for violating provisions of the party constitution: Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja today expelled 16 people from the party for contesting against its official nominees in the October 21 assembly polls.

"The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has expelled 16 people from the Congress for violating provisions of the party constitution and contesting 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections as rebels," Selja said in a statement.

These people have been removed from the primary membership of the party for six years, she said.

Former MP Ranjit Singh, former minister Nirmal Singh, former deputy speaker Haryana Vidhan Sabha Azad Mohmmad and former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) Zile Ram Sharma, among others were expelled from the Congress, the statement added.

