Haryana Election 2019: Know About Key Parties, Number Of Seats They Are Contesting On

Haryana Election 2019: The result will be declared on October 24, Thursday.

Voting for the Haryana Assembly election is taking place in a single phase today and the result will be declared three days later on Thursday, October 24.

While the BJP, led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, eyes its 'Mission 75' by winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the Congress, led by state party chief Kumari Selja and party heavyweight Bhupinder Singh Hooda, look to unseat the BJP in the state, which came to power in the state after winning 47 seats in last assembly elections. The Congress was restricted to 15 seats while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 19.

The four major parties that are contesting this year include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress (INC), the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

Shiromani Akali Dal is contesting on three states.

One of the major election issues for the BJP this year is the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise to filter out illegal immigrants in the state, similar to the one carried out in Assam, while the Congress is working on re-grouping and planning a strategy for a comeback after losing the last state election. The regional Indian National Lok Dal is having trouble due to a family feud. The new Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which broke away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), has also emerged as a key player.

Haryana Election 2019: Here's the breakup on which party is contesting on how many seats in Haryana:

BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) - 90

INC (Indian National Congress) - 90

INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) - 81

SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) - 3

JJP (Jannayak Janata Party) - 88

Election in Haryana: Which Party Is Contesting On How Many Seats

In Haryana Assembly Elections 2019, a total of 1,168 candidates are contesting for 90 seats. Of these, 10 per cent have declared criminal cases against them, while 70 have declared serious criminal cases. Congress leads this list with 13 such candidates, followed by 12 candidates from the BJP.

The total number of eligible voters for the 2019 Haryana Assembly election is 1.8 crore. Of these, 98 lakh are men and 85 lakh are women voters and 252 are voters from the third gender.

This year, the number of polling stations for Haryana Assembly Election are 19,578.

The Haryana assembly election term ends on November 2.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.