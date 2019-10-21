Haryana Election 2019 - 'Contest Is Only Between Congress And BJP': Bhupinder Hooda

Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Bhupinder Hooda said the Congress will win the polls.

As voting began for 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are not competition.

JJP and INLD are not factors in the Haryana assembly election. The contest is only between the Congress and the BJP," Mr Hooda told ANI.

The Congress leader also expressed confidence and said his party "will win the ongoing polls as the BJP did not deliver on their promises".

Polling began in Haryana and Maharashtra at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The votes will be counted on October 24.

