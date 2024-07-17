Haryana Announces 10% Quota In Police, Mining Guard Jobs For Agniveers

A 10 per cent reservation has been earmarked in police and mining guard jobs for Agniveers, announced Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday, amid an escalating row over the Agnipath scheme between the Centre and the Opposition.

The decision comes months before the state goes to polls.

Launched in 2022, Agnipath scheme provides for short-term induction of personnel into the armed forces. Those in the 17.5-21 years age group are inducted for a four-year period. There is a provision to retain 25 per cent of these recruits for 15 more years. The remaining will be given a financial package as their service comes to an end. Those recruited under the scheme are called Agniveers.