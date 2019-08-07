'Lost An Elder Sister': Harsimrat Kaur Badal's Tribute To Sushma Swaraj

Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted an old picture with Sushma Swaraj.

Sushma Swaraj, BJP veteran and former Union Minister, was "an exemplary human being", Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said today as she remembered one of party's most loved leaders.

"Today, India lost a great leader, the world lost an exemplary human being and I lost an elder sister," tweeted the BJP lawmaker from Bathinda. She also shared an old picture of her with Sushma Swaraj.

"The void left by the passing of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj ji can never be filled. May Waheguru grant peace and shelter to the dearly departed," the 53-year-old leader wrote.

Today, India lost a great leader, the world lost an exemplary human being and I lost an elder sister. The void left by the passing of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj ji can never be filled. May Waheguru grant peace and shelter to the dearly departed. pic.twitter.com/BAcGCQT9zw — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 6, 2019

Sushma Swaraj died on Tuesday evening after a cardiac arrest. She was 67. Political leaders across party lines and people on social media expressed shock and grief at her sudden death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid emotional tributes to Ms Swaraj this morning at her home at central Delhi's Jantar Mantar Road.

BJP patriarch LK Advani also visited Ms Swaraj's home and shared fond memories of the politician he had mentored.

Remembering the veteran politician, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet last night, said a "glorious chapter in Indian politics has come to an end".

"India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," the PM tweeted.

Ms Swaraj will be cremated with state honors this afternoon.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.