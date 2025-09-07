"Harsh Reality": Supreme Court Judge To NDTV On Illegal Tree Felling In Hills

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Karol has called the illegal tree felling in hilly areas a "harsh reality".

"For the first time since 1986, when I started my legal profession, I am speaking to the media - and it is only because of the pain and anguish I feel for the people of the hilly areas," Justice Sanjay Karol told NDTV.

Justice Karol, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, said it was reassuring that judicial intervention had taken place, stressing that "even if the administration has not been able to reach you, there are people in control to solve the problems."

Justice Karol complimented Chief Justice of India BR Gavai for intervening in the flood matter, and Justice JB Pardiwala also for taking the case initially.

On the issue of environmental damage, he pointed to the rampant felling of trees in remote parts of states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"The logs cannot be transported unless there is the complicity of people. That is the harsh reality," he said.

Calling for greater civic participation, Justice Karol suggested that public awareness and vigilance were key.

"The public must come forward; there should be a platform to raise their voice. Unfortunately, these voices remain unheeded and unheard," he added.

On September 4, the Supreme Court turned its focus to illegal tree-felling in the wake of landslides and floods across northern India.

Pointing to the videos of timber logs floating in the floodwaters of Himachal Pradesh, the court observed that there has been illegal felling of trees in the hills.

Several north Indian states are witnessing a dire flood situation, with Punjab facing its worst deluge in nearly four decades.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has noted the situation as "unprecedented" while expressing concern over illegal tree-felling.

"We have seen unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. From the media reports, it is noticed that in the flood a huge number of wood were flowing along. Prima facie, it appears that there has been illegal felling of trees going on up hills," said CJI Gavai.

The remark came during a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on environmental degradation in the hills. The bench of Chief Justice Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran stressed it is a serious matter and sought a reply from the centre and the states, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab, within two weeks.

It also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to contact the concerned authorities and find out the reasons for such a huge number of logs floating around in the water.

Mr Mehta said that he will contact the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Forests and request him for detailed information.