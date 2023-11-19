'Rich Don't...': Harsh Goenka's Jibe As Industrialiasts Seek World Cup Pass

Harsh Goenka posted that businessmen have been given free passes to watch World Cup finals.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka's recent post on World Cup tickets has drawn major backlash from the certain section of the society. The RPG Group Chairperson, in a post on social media site X posted that the businessmen have been given free passes to watch the World Cup finals.

None of my businessmen friends have paid to get tickets for the #WorldcupFinal, they have all managed to get a 'pass'. And that's where the irony lies- it's the rich who don't want to pay! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 18, 2023

On his post a user inquired Mr Goenka about what he got the finals, to which he replied neither.

Neither 🫣 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 18, 2023

The prices of tickets of final match have gone as high as Rs 1.87 lakh for one. Prices on Cricket World Cup ticket re-selling site viagogo.com showed that a ticket at tier 4 was priced at Rs 1,87,407 while an adjacent tier's ticket was priced at Rs 1,57,421. The least costly ticket at the site was priced over Rs 32,000.

India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on today in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australia will seek to claim a record sixth World Cup crown on today while India will look for their third title.

This will be a 20-year-old repeat clash of 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.