Industrialist Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of CEAT's Winter Tyre Tests Conducted Near Arctic Circle

The CEAT winter tyres were tested 300 km north of the Arctic Circle at Finland's Ivalo

Indian tyre manufacturing company CEAT chairman Harsh Goenka on Saturday shared glimpses of the company's management team testing its winter tyres near the Arctic Circle.

The industrialist dropped videos and a couple of pictures on X (formerly Twitter), along with a note that revealed that this test was conducted 300 km north of the Arctic Circle at Finland's Ivalo.

Mr Goenka also revealed that the management team tested these tyres on both external snow as well as the interior snow tunnel, which he had never seen before.

The first frame shows the massive tunnel, covered with a white sheet of snow. The pictures also show countless tyre marks on the floor.

Following that was a clip depicting a car navigating across a slick layer of snow, considered one of the most treacherous surfaces for driving.

The video also shows the management team standing on the side of the sleet-covered road. Another clip shows a car speedily drifting on powdered snow.

The post was concluded with a group picture of the entire CEAT management team.

Sharing the post, Mr Goenka wrote, “CEAT management team while testing winter tyres 300 km north of Arctic Circle at Ivalo, Finland - on external snow as well as an interior snow tunnel (never seen one before).”

Check out the glimpses here:

CEAT management team while testing winter tyres 300 km north of Arctic circle at Ivalo, Finland - on external snow as well as an interior snow tunnel (never seen one before). pic.twitter.com/JFTVGU0I7Z — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 23, 2024

