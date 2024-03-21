'Taught Me One Powerful Lesson': Anand Mahindra Recalls Daughter's Injury

The video has accumulated more than 163,000 views and over 3,000 likes.

Anand Mahindra often shares fascinating and inspirational stories that pique the interest of his followers on social media. This time, while addressing the 4th Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture, the Mahindra Group chairman shared a personal anecdote involving his youngest daughter's accident to underline that solutions to problems often lie in "your own backyard". His inspiring speech was shared by RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka on X (formerly Twitter). " A lovely story from my friend @anandmahindra," Mr Goenka wrote in the caption.

In his address, Mr Mahindra recounted the distressing time when his daughter suffered a hand injury that required microsurgery. He said that even though he sought care from famous surgeons in Paris and London, the successful operation was eventually performed by Dr Joshi, a surgeon from Mumbai.

"After the surgery, he stitched into my daughter's tiny fingernail a simple metal eye hook of the kind you'll find in a blouse," Mr Mahindra said. He also explained how Dr Joshi used the eye hook, which helped his daughter to move her fingers.

"I have told and retold this story because it taught me one powerful lesson: always look for solutions in your backyard before you think that the best solution lies overseas," the Mahindra Group chairman said. "And how did this affect me and my career? Well, I'm certain there after that, when it came to making big decisions and big bets in business that were based on homegrown technology, I never again lacked the courage to do so," he added.

Mr Goenka shared the clip a day back and since then the post has accumulated more than 163,000 views and over 3,000 likes. In the comments section, while some called Mr Mahindra's story inspiring, others called it an important life lesson.

"Very inspiring indeed. Moral of the story , always trust a Joshi," jokingly wrote one user. "Lovely story and important life lesson!!!!" said another.

"On a per capital basis, India may lack healthcare infrastructure, but the quality of medical advice and skilled doctors in our country is undoubtedly one of the best in the world. Telling this from the experience of many NRI friends & relatives," shared a third user. "Loved it sir . Yourself , Mahindra sir , Tata and group etc etc are making India Great with great Made In India products and taking to the world stage," expressed a fourth.