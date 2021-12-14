Watch: Harnaaz Sandhu's Ethnic Look From Miss Universe Contest

Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu won the title of Miss Universe 2021 yesterday.

Twirling in a pink gold embellished lehenga, carrying a traditional wedding parasol, Miss Universe 2021 India's Harnaaz Sandhu paid tribute to her homeland. The 21-year-old diva donned the traditional attire in the national costume segment of the Miss Universe contest.

The lehenga was designed by Abhinav Mishra and the custom-made umbrella was created by Reza Shariffi.

In the video, Ms Sandhu can be seen confidently carrying the dazzling pink lehenga paired with traditional jewellery which included danglers, bangles, a statement ring, a choker neckpiece and a multi-stranded matha patti.

About her costume choice, Ms Sandhu said that it "is a royal visual representation of a woman that showcases the Indian queen, strong yet delicate. Its elements are symbolic towards the protection instinct of a woman."

"Thank you @abhinavmishra_ for such an intricate piece of art that is my national costume and today as I walked on that stage, I felt a sense of empowerment. I dedicate my performance to all those strong women out there who face battles every day with a smile. You're a warrior and don't let anyone tell you otherwise," Ms Sandhu wrote on Instagram.

Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe title yesterday becoming only the third Indian woman after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen to achieve the feat. The beauty queen beat out 79 other contestants for the title in global pageant that was held in Israel this year.

"Chak de fatte India", Chandigarh-born Ms Sandhu screamed in Punjabi after winning the title.

Now as Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu will reside in New York and participate in events globally.