Harjit Masih Lied, Says Government On Man Who Claimed He Saw 39 Indians Killed

As the government today confirmed that all 39 Indians missing in Iraq since 2014



Harjit Masih and the 39 other construction workers were kidnapped on June 11, 2014, when they were trying to escape amid a massive ISIS siege on Mosul, Iraq's largest city.



Harjit, 24, returned to India and gave an account of what he claimed was the cold-blooded execution of his compatriots. But the government rejected his claim.



Today, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj stressed that it had been established that Harjit Masih had lied.



He had not survived a massacre, as he had claimed, but escaped with a group of Bangladesh colleagues under the assumed name of "Ali" and was found by Indian officials at Erbil.



"We asked how he reached Erbil, but he kept saying 'I don't know... just get me out,'" said the minister.



This version contradicts Harjit Masih's account as reported by online news magazine fountainink.in

Harjit said he was wounded in the foot but survived by pretending to be dead until the terrorists left.



He said he was "splattered with blood and dazed" when he managed to get back on to the road until he found an Iraqi Army checkpoint in Erbil, from where he was picked up by the Indian embassy.



The article claims that Harjit Masih was sent back to India some days later and was in the custody of security agencies for three months.



Sushma Swaraj told parliament in November 2014 that Harjit Masih was in the "protective care of the government".



Today, she said in parliament that there was finally concrete proof that the Indians were dead, since their DNAs matched the remains found in a mass grave in Mosul. But she also emphasised that Harjit Masih's account was not correct.





