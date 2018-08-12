Delhi Tourism Celebrates Teej Festival At Its Three Dilli Haats

Teej welcomes the monsoon and is celebrated during the month of 'Shravan'.

With the season of festivities here again, Delhi Tourism is celebrating Teej Festival. People can indulge in shopping for handicrafts and taste Rajasthani cuisine at the three Dilli Haats in the capital.

Celebrations to mark the festival began at Dilli Hatt INA from August 10 and will continue till August 14, while the one at began at 11 and will end on August 15. In the Janakpuri Dilli Hatt, it began today and will go on till August 15.

Teej Festival is being organized at the three Dilli Haats. Enjoy the celebration of this season. Delhi Tourism invites you all. #DilliHaat#DelhiTourismpic.twitter.com/8w7s5gn2DG — Delhi Tourism (@tourism_delhi) August 10, 2018

This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on 13th August, 2018. The festival is celebrated as the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Therefore, it is believed to be auspicious occassion for married women. Teej also welcomes the monsoon and is celebrated during the month of 'Shravan' or 'Sawan'.

Three Dilli Haats at INA, Pitampura and Janakpuri have stalls featuring artificial jewellery, handicrafts and handloom products. Ghewar, a traditional sweet which is made specially in this season will be available along with famous Rajasthani thalis, daal baati choorma and kachaudi. It will also feature a Teej bazaar, offering rakhis, bangles, jewellery, gift packs and other Teej specials.

The celebrations will also have Mehandi stalls as they are considered auspicious during the occasion. The evenings would be lighted up with cultural performances in association with Sahitya Kala Academy and Rajasthan Tourism to showcase folk dance and music.