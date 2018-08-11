Hariyali Teej: Date, Celebration, All You Need to Know About The Festival
New Delhi: Hariyali Teej will be celebrated in the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, Shraavan. Hariyali Teej date is August 13 this year. It is also known as Shravan Teej. The name Hariyali denotes greenery and represents the green environments due to monsoon season. Traditionally, the Hariyali Teej festival is celebrated as the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Goddess Parvati is also known as Teej Mata. Hariyali Teej is celebrated in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. The tritiya tithi of Hariyali Teej begins on 8:36 am on August 13 and ends on 5:45 am on August 14.
Here are 5 interesting facts about Hariyali Teej:
Teej is known as Teeyan in Punjab. Women apply henna on their hands, wear new clothes, bangles, dance and can be seen enjoying on the swings to celebrate the day.
Ghewar, a traditional sweet, is made specially in this season and is Teej's special dessert. Kheer, malpua, halwa are other traditional dishes that are prepared on this day.
In Haryana, Teej is celebrated to welcome the rains. Women pray for their husband and families' long life.
Traditionally, gifts are sent to the daughter's house by her mother and in-laws, husbands and other family members give gifts to girls and women of the house. Some daughters also visit their parents house and return after Rakhi.
In Rajastna, during Teej, Goddess Parvati is worshipped. While the Teej idol is covered with a canopy, the Gangaur idol is open.