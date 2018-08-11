Hariyali Teej: Date, Celebration, All You Need to Know About The Festival

Ghewar, a traditional sweet, is made specially in this season and is Teej's special dessert.

New Delhi: Hariyali Teej will be celebrated in the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, Shraavan. Hariyali Teej date is August 13 this year. It is also known as Shravan Teej. The name Hariyali denotes greenery and represents the green environments due to monsoon season. Traditionally, the Hariyali Teej festival is celebrated as the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Goddess Parvati is also known as Teej Mata. Hariyali Teej is celebrated in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. The tritiya tithi of Hariyali Teej begins on 8:36 am on August 13 and ends on 5:45 am on August 14.