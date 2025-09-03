Harish Rao Used Kaleswaram Funds For Election of 25 MLAs: K Kavitha

K Kavitha, resigning her party and legislative post after her suspension from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, made a series of serious allegations today that have drawn a target on the back of her former party. Ms Kavitha has alleged that has suspension was engineered by her two cousins -- Harish Rao, former BRS irrigation minister, and Santosh Kumar, formerly a Rajya Sabha MP.

She has alleged that the wealth amassed from the Kaleshwaram project had been used by Harish Rao to fund the elections of as many as 25 MLAs in the previous election. "I have a list of who got the funding. I will reveal at an appropriate time," she said.

The party, she alleged, has lost multiple elections because of the double game played by Harish Rao.

"Whether it is my defeat at Nizamabad, Eatala Rajender's victory from Huzurabad after he was thrown out of the BRS, or the bypoll in Dubbaka, it was Harish Rao who carries out propaganda as though he is a trouble-shooter whereas he is the trouble-maker," she said. "He is supposed to be a six-foot bullet that is trying to destroy the BRS,'' she said.

She also alleged that a senior leader of the party, Palla Rajeshwar, had sent her information a few months ago about a company that was used to carry out fraud by Santosh Rao. From sand mining to atrocities against Dalits, Ms Kavitha elaborated on excesses linked to Santosh Rao, and said her brother KTR had taken the flak for all of that, unnecessarily.

Talking about her suspension, thought to be ordered by her father - former Telangana Chief minister and party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao - she said, "There was immense pressure brought on my father. Why was I not asked for an explanation, why was I directly suspended without being given a showcause?".

"For 105 days, why was no action taken even though I complained that my letter to my father had been leaked by an insider?" she asked, expressing disappointment that her brother and party working president KT Rama Rao, or Ramanna as she called him, had not addressed issues raised by her.

Ms Kavitha was sharp in her criticism of her cousins, alleging that they were hand-in-glove with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

She claimed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao had travelled together on a flight to Delhi where her cousin had "surrendered' to the Congress leader after which the corruption charges against him were dropped. The two of them, she alleged, were trying to break the KCR family and seize control of the BRS.

She also questioned Harish Rao's silence over the Congress-led CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project that was a flagship initiative of the previous BRS government.

Chief minister Revanth Reddy was acerbic in his response. "Don't drag me into the bickerings of your family and members. Why should I back Harish Rao or Santosh Rao or Kavitha? I will back the people of my state. I have no time for stuff like this," he said.

The state Congress chief said the trouble in the BRS part was about distribution of wealth amassed. "They are fighting about who will get how much share. Why are they dragging the name of the Telangana chief minister into all this?"

Despite speculation, Ms Kavitha categorically denied plans to join another political party, saying she would chart her future course independently.