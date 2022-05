The injured girl has been admitted to a nearby hospital in serius condition. (Representational)

Three people, including a woman, were killed and a five-year-old girl seriously injured after their motorbike was hit by a truck in Hardoi, the police said on Monday.

The injured girl has been admitted to a nearby hospital and her condition is serious, the police said.

The incident took place at Station Road in Shahabad area on Sunday.

Those killed are being identified and the incident is being probed, the police said.