Haridwar Hatemonger Yati Narsinghanand Remanded in Dharam Sansad Case

Yati Narsinghanand, who organised the event in Haridwar last month that called for the genocide of Muslims, has now been remanded in the Dharam Sansad hate speech case too.

He was initially arrested for objectionable remarks on women and sent to 14 days judicial custody. But in the remand application, Dharam Sansad hate speech case was also mentioned.

He is among the people named in the FIRs lodged over hate speeches at the Haridwar "Dharma Sansad" or religious assembly last month.

Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, who was Waseem Rizvi before he converted, was arrested nearly a month after the event, only after the Supreme Court intervention.

Over the last two weeks, the saffron-robed Narsinghanand has gone from cackling with cops about how a police officer "will be on our side" to cursing them - "all of you will die," he said on Thursday after the first arrest.

Clips from the Haridwar event -- held from December 17 to 20 -- were circulated on social media and drew sharp criticism from former military chiefs, retired judges, activists and even international tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

Those who organised the event and gave the hate speeches maintain that they have done no wrong.

"I am not ashamed of what I have said. I am not afraid of police. I stand by my statement," Prabodhanand Giri -- photographed often with BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Dhami -- told NDTV on December 23.