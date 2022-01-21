Haridwar Hatemongers Yati Narsinghanand, Jitendra Tyagi's Bail Rejected

The Dharma Sansad was held in Haridwar from December 17-19

Two courts in Haridwar have rejected the bail pleas of Yati Narsinghanand and Jitendra Narayan Tyagi who have been arrested in connection with the controversial Dharma Sansad where alleged hate speeches against Muslims were delivered.

On January 16, a Haridwar court had sent Narsinghanand, the organiser of the Dharma Sansad and the head priest of Dasna temple, to 14-day judicial custody.

He was arrested on January 15 from Sarvanand Ghat of the Ganga, where he was staging a 'satyagraha' against the arrest of Tyagi two days ago.

Tyagi was formerly known as Waseem Rizvi and changed his name after converting to Hinduism.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate in Haridwar rejected the bail application of Narsinghanand, while the court of the additional district and sessions judge dismissed Tyagi's plea after virtual hearings held on Thursday.

The Dharma Sansad was held in Haridwar from December 17-19. Two FIRs have been lodged in Haridwar against more than 10 people, including Narasinghanand and Tyagi, in connection with the highly provocative speeches against Muslims delivered at the event.

A special investigation team is probing the case.

