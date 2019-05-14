PM Modi 'Running Away' From Real Issues: Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel said that the prime minister should "stop advertising" himself in the media.

Congress leader Hardik Patel on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "running away" from "real issues" that affect people.

He said that the prime minister should "stop advertising" himself in the media and the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates should stop seeking votes in PM Modi's name.

"He is running away from the real issues," Mr Patel said at a poll meeting in Chandigarh for Congress' Chandigarh Lok Sabha candidate and former Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.

"Even their (BJP) candidates from various constituencies are seeking votes in Modi's name as they don't have any issue to talk about or flaunt the development in their constituency," claimed Mr Patel.

"Modi government snatched job opportunities from the youth instead of keeping its poll promise of providing two crore jobs," he claimed.

The Congress leader also attacked PM Modi over the "false propaganda" about the development in PM Modi's home state of Gujarat ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

" In Gujarat, 55 lakh youth are unemployed... He (Modi) showed that face of Gujarat which never even existed," Mr Patel claimed.

