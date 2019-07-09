Harassed By In-Laws For Being Childless, UP Woman Commits Suicide: Police

The woman set herself on fire after dousing herself in kerosene (Representational)

Harassed by in-laws for being childless, a 24-year-old woman ended her life by allegedly setting herself ablaze, police said Tuesday.

Police officer Kala Singh said Anjana Devi Maurya married Chhedi Lal Maurya in 2012. But her in-laws had been harassing her for the past two years since she was unable to give birth to a child, Mr Singh said.

On Sunday, the couple had a heated argument after which she locked herself in a room, sprinkled kerosene and set herself ablaze. She then ran towards the road and her family members also rushed behind her to stop her, the circle officer said.

The woman suffered 90 per cent burns.

"Her in-laws took her from Swaroop Rani Hospital in Prayagraj to their house yesterday, where she succumbed," Mr Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said a case has been registered against Anjana Devi's husband and her father-in-law on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased's father.

