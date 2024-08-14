Har Ghar Tirange 'Popular Across India': PM On Eve Of Independence Day

Under the campaign, Indians are allowed to fly the national flag at their homes

The two-year-old "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign is continuing this year too, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted said this evening that the campaign is becoming popular. The campaign that started during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2021, is now in its fourth year.

In a post on X on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi said, "HarGharTiranga has become popular all across India, indicating the deep respect 140 crore Indians have for the Tricolour".

Under the campaign, Indians are allowed to fly the national flag at their homes. A selfie with the flag can also be uploaded at the Har Ghar Tiranga website, after which one receives certificates of participation as an acknowledgement of involvement.

PM Modi also applauded the address of President Droupadi Murmu.

"An inspiring address by Rashtrapati Ji on the eve of our Independence Day. It motivates us to keep working to build a prosperous and developed India," the post read.

Security has been strengthened in and around Delhi ahead of tomorrow's celebrations, which will be led by PM Modi with flag hoisting and address from the iconic Red Fort.

More than 10,000 police personnel and 3,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed across the national capital. Mock drills were conducted in VVIP areas on Wednesday, according to officials.