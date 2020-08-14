UP 6-Year-Old Rape: Accused Arrested, Left 'Suicide Note' To Mislead Cops

Hapur Rape: Dalpat tried to mislead the cops by leaving some clothes and a 'suicide note' next to a river

More than a week after a six-year-old girl in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur was kidnapped and raped, the accused has been arrested by the state police.

A photo of the accused, Dalpat, was released earlier this week, days after three sketches - based on the statements of the girl's parents and neighbours - were made public.

The police had announced a reward of Rs. 50,000 or any information about the man. He tried to mislead the police by leaving some clothes and a 'suicide note' next to a river yesterday.

The girl, who has multiple injuries, is being treated at a hospital in Meerut.

The girl was kidnapped from outside her home in the Garh Mukhteshwar area, less than 100 km from Delhi, last week on Thursday reportedly by the man on a motorcycle.

When her parents reported her missing, the police launched a search for her. She was found the next morning, unconscious and soaked in blood, behind bushes not far from her village.

A medical examination confirmed rape. The girl was rushed to a specialised hospital in Meerut and has been through at least one surgery. Doctors say she is stable but not out of danger.

The incident in Hapur took place days after a 12-year-old girl's assault in Delhi. The girl, tortured and brutalised with scissors by her attacker, is at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The man who is believed to have assaulted her inside her home has been arrested.