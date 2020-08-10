6-Year-Old Raped In UP, No Arrests 4 Days On, Cops Release Sketches

The police have released three sketches that they say are based on the statements of the girl's parents.

A six-year-old girl kidnapped and raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Thursday is in a critical condition as the police continue to hunt for her attackers even four days on.

The police have released three sketches that they say are based on the statements of the girl's parents and neighbours, and these could be of the same person.

The girl was kidnapped from outside her home in the Garh Mukhteshwar area, less than 100 KM from Delhi, reportedly by a man on a motorcycle.

When her parents reported her missing, the police launched a search for her. She was found the next morning, unconscious and soaked in blood, behind bushes not far from her village.

A medical examination confirmed rape. The girl was rushed to a specialised hospital in Meerut and has been through at least one surgery. Doctors say she is stable but not out of danger. "She will need treatment for a long duration, we may need to perform more surgeries," said SK Garg, the principal of the Meerut Medical College and Hospital where the girl is admitted.

The police say they have not been able to record the statement of the girl because of her condition. "We hope to make arrests very soon, more than six police teams are on the job," said Sanjeev Suman, Hapur police chief.

Protests are expected later today as the opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress plan to march to the district police chief's office.

The incident comes days after 12-year-old girl's assault in Delhi. The girl, tortured and brutalized with scissors by her attacker, is in the AIIMS hospital. The man who is believed to have assaulted her inside her home has been arrested.