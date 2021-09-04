Happy Teachers’ Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Pics, Wallpapers, WhatsApp, And Facebook Status

Teachers play many roles in our lives. Sometimes they act as guides and often they become our friends. Many successful people have described how teachers prepared them to face challenges. On Teachers' Day, we pay respects to them for shaping our lives and thoughts. Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, to mark his exemplary contribution to the field of education. A philosopher and scholar, he served as India's first Vice President and the second President.

Here are a few wishes that you can send to your teachers and make them feel more special.

1. You illuminated my soul with the light of your knowledge. Happy Teachers' Day to my favourite teacher

2.You deserve all the goodness in the world, teacher. Here's wishing you joy and happiness.

3.The best teachers teach from the heart – you are one of them. Happy Teachers' Day

4.You inspired me beyond limits and I am lucky to have learnt from you. More love and power your way.

5.Our words can never repay you for the efforts that you invested in the betterment of us. Simply grateful to have you.

6. You never gave up on me, you believed in me, inspired me to be better. Mostly you taught me to shine. Wishing you joy and happiness.

8.You have been my guiding star, you showed me the light and I followed it. I am because you are. Happy Teachers' Day

Here are some famous quotes on teachers and teachings:

“Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If people remember me as a good teacher that will be the biggest honour for me.” - APJ Abdul Kalam

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” - Albert Einstein

“Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important.” - Bill Gates

“The one exclusive sign of thorough knowledge is the power of teaching.” – Aristotle

“There are two kinds of teachers: the kind that fill you with so much quail shot that you can't move, and the kind that just gives you a little prod behind and you jump to the skies.” - Robert Frost

“The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind.” - Khalil Gibran