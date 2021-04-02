Happy Rang Panchami 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages To Share

Happy Rang Panchami 2021: Today Rang Panchami is being celebrated in many parts of India

Happy Rang Ranchami 2021: Today is Rang Panchami, the last day of Holi festivities. At some places in India, Holi is played on Rang Panchami or Ranga Panchami. Usually celebrated five days after Holi, Rang Panchami is observed with great pomp in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In Brijbhoomi - the land of Radha and Krishna - it is Rang Panchami, which brings the curtains down on the famous week-long Holi festivities in the temples of Mathura and Vrindavan. This year the Rang Panchamitithi began at 10:59 AM on April 1 and the Panchami tithi ended at 8:15 AM today. According to legends, this day is dedicated to the deities.

Happy Rang Panchami!

''Celebrate the colours of life. I wish you and your family Happy Rang Panchami 2021!''

''This Rang Panchami I wish the colours of joy, colours of love, colours of happiness and colours of friendship bring hope and cheer to you and your dear ones. Happy Rang Panchami!''

