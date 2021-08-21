Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Rakhi Wishes, Messages, SMS, Status For Facebook And WhatsApp

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22.

Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the glorious bond between a brother and a sister, is finally here. This year, it will be celebrated on August 22. Following traditions, a sister ties a thread or talisman called rakhi around a brother's wrist. The thread is believed to protect the brother from evil. It also symbolises the sister's affection for the brother. While many siblings will be able to celebrate the occasion together, some of them may have scattered across different cities.

So, send them love and good wishes through messages or chats. Here are some Happy Rakhsha Bandhan 2021 greetings you can use on this day.

Messages to a brother:

Happy Raksha Bandhan. Always grateful for being my strength in life. I am blessed to have you as my brother.

Thank you for being my best friend. I couldn't have gotten a better sibling than you. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Happy Raksha Bandhan. May God bless you and protect you from all evil.

Messages to a sister:

Thank you for staying by my side and always helping me through my ups and downs.

I couldn't be blessed with a more understanding and sensible sister. Thank you so much. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

May you shine bright and fly high. I promise to support you always. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021

WhatsApp and Facebook status:

The bond between a brother and sister is unsurpassable. Let us celebrate this day with love and spread joy. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Whether or not you are with your siblings on this day, know that they are all sending you love. Share the joy. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

My heart goes out to all my brothers and sisters for all the support I've received from you all. Happy Raksha Bandhan.