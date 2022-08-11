Happy Rakhi Images: Here's A Special Way To With Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandha is an occasion to celebrate the bond of love between brothers and sisters.

The festival of Raksha Bandha holds a special place in the hearts of brothers and sisters. It is a celebration of the special bond that they share. On this auspicious day, which falls on Shravan Poornima or full moon day in the month of Sawan (according to Hindu calendar), sisters tie a sacred thread on the wrists of their brothers. It not only symbolises a Raksha Sutra (bond of protection), but also brings a moment where brothers and sisters exchange gifts.

People use words to express their feelings on the occasion, but some users also use Happy Rakhi images on the occasion to express their love for siblings. So here are some ideas:

If you want to keep it simple, this image is just perfect.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here's a quote to send as an accompanying message: "Thank you for being the pillar of my strength always. I am blessed to have you as my brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"

Missing your childhood days? Here's how you can wish your sister.

Photo Credit: iStock

But she is your sister after all. So, how about adding this message: "To my childhood bully, my soul sister, my protector and my best friend! What would have I done without you! Have a Happy Raksha Bandhan!"

Busy life? Here's an option to with Happy Rakhi to your sister.

Photo Credit: iStock

You can add a personal touch with this message: "This sacred thread you tie on my everywhere, reminds me of you all the time and fills me up with more love for you. You are the best sister in the world! Happy Raksha Bandhan!"

Here are some more image options:

Happy Rakhi: Yes, this will remind you of the tradition.

Photo Credit: iStock

How can we forget the most important part - the sweets!

Photo Credit: iStock

Here's another one which encompasses the true spirit of Raksha Bandhan.

Photo Credit: iStock

The festival is celebrated all across India following various traditions of the region.

In Maharashtra, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated along with Narali Poornima (coconut day festival). Kolis are the fishermen community of the coastal state. The fishermen offer prayers to Lord Varuna, the Hindu god of Sea, to invoke his blessings. As part of the rituals, coconuts were thrown into the sea as offerings to Lord Varuna. The girls and women tie rakhi on their brother's wrist, as elsewhere.

In Haryana, in addition to celebrating Raksha Bandhan, people observe the festival of Salono. Salono is celebrated by priests solemnly tying amulets against evil on people's wrists. As elsewhere, sisters tie threads on brothers with prayers for their well being, and the brothers give her gifts promising to safeguard her.