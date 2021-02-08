Happy Propose Day 2021: 10 Memorable Movie Proposals. See Here

Propose Day 2021: Here is all about Propose Day, the second day in the Valentine Week

Happy Propose Day 2021: It's a Monday and many of you may be at work and wondering how to celebrate the Propose Day. Well, there is still time for an impromptu great Propose Day evening and it's just not limited to a rushed candle lit dinner. There is something special about watching those famous dreamy proposals in movies. It may be Margaret (Sandra Bullock) and Andrew (Ryan Reynolds) in the popular Hollywood romcom 'The Proposal' or Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) in 'When Harry Met Sally' or our own Bollywood Raj (Shahrukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) in DDLJ, we have a list of all time favourite love stories with the most memorable proposals. An evening of binge watching romantic moments on silver screen is a great idea to spice up your Propose Day evening.

Happy Propose Day: 10 memorable movie proposals

1. Top of our list is 'Pretty Woman' - a 1990 American romantic comedy directed by Garry Marshall, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts

2. Eclipse: 2010 American romantic fantasy film based on Stephenie Meyer's 2007 novel, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner

3. Runaway Bride: After four refusals at the alter, Maggie (Julia Roberts) gives up her running shoes and proposes to Ike (Richard Gere) and proposes to him going down on her knees.

Proposal Day 2021: Still of Richard Gere who starred opposite Julia Roberts in Runaway Bride

4. When Harry Met Sally: From being enemies to friends and then a couple, and ending up as exes, Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) are back together again.

5. The Notebook: Starring Rachel McAdams, James Marsden and Ryan Gosling, it's a great film for a romantic evening

6. Pride and Prejudice: Darcy and Elizabeth have been part of growing up for many and a list of famous movie proposals is incomplete without this film

7. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge: Dialogues from the famous Bollywood romcom made more than two decades are still quoted by people

Happy Propose Day: Still from 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' - one of the most popular romantic films

8. Hum Aapke Hain Koun: The 1994 romantic drama starring Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan is one of the most popular romantic films in India

9. Jab We Met: The film on the love story of chirpy Geet (Kareena Kapoor) and depressed businessman Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) is a great revisit on romantic Propose Day evening

10. Wake Up Sid: Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Kankona Sen, it's a romantic film that most relate to in Indian cities.

Happy Propose Day: Still from 'Jab We Met', a nice film to revisit on romantic Propose Day evening

Wishing you a great Propose Day evening and Valentine Week!